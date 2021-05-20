Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.