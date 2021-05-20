Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.31. 836,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

