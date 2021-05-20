Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 0.72.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

