Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Asure Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASUR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.67. 135,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,242. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.