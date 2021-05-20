Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 50,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.