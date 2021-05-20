Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.40 million and the highest is $280.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $96.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,857 shares of company stock worth $428,790 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

