Brokerages Set At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) PT at $23.81

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE HOME opened at $37.10 on Monday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

