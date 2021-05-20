Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $23.60

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $3,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.