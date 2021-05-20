Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $60.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 2,222,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

