Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $231.00

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.