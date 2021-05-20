Brokerages Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 171.79

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.79 ($2.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Man Group stock opened at GBX 168.45 ($2.20) on Monday. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.48 ($2.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

In related news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

