Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $24.36

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

