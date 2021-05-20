Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $44.56

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,907 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,789. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Terex by 22.2% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 262,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Terex by 136.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Terex by 31.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.