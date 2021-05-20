Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target at $14.75

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

TCNGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

