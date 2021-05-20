Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $62.86

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

TBK opened at $81.88 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

