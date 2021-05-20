Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

