Brokers Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.82.

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

