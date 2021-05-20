Brokers Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.85.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$44.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

