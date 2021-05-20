Brokers Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 77,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.