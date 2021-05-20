Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Boosted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

BRO opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

