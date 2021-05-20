BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$125.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.22.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$98.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.73. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. BRP has a 1 year low of C$40.92 and a 1 year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.