BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSRTF opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.