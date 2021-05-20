(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Raised to Reduce at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

