Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

