C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 279,854 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $34.33.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

