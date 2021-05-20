Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

