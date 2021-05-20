Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 53.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $6,207,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

