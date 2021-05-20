Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after buying an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 815,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.