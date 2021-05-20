Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $30.67 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,674,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.11. 191,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.