Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.