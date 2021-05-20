Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $460.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

