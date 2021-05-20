CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.84, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $31.94.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

