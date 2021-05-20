Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.82 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.290-0.350 EPS.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

