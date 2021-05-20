Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $41.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $168.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $596.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

