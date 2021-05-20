Canaccord Genuity Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$13.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

