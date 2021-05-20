Canaccord Genuity Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.59. The company had a trading volume of 149,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,831. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

