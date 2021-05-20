Canaccord Genuity Raises Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to C$60.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $45.16 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $53.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.