Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$62.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.94.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$56.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$58.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.06.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

