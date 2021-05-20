Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$138.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.41.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$133.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$81.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.