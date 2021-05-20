Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,128 shares.The stock last traded at $106.54 and had previously closed at $106.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.