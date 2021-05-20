Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$356.08.

CP opened at C$95.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$431.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$441.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$63.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$65.20 and a 1 year high of C$98.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.