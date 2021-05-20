Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.72. 6,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 828,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

