Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

