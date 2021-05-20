Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,771 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,530,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,496,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

