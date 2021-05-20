Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

