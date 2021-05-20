Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $206,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock worth $12,286,187 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

