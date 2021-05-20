Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $113.76 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

