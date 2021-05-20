Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $214.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

