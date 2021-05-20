Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 26,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

