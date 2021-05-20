Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.78 million.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

